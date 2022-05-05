Mecklenburg Co. inmate dies after medical emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating another inmate death.

A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer called in a medical emergency in the infirmary shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

MEDIC arrived about seven minutes later and took the inmate, identified as Derrick Geter, from the infirmary to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.

“We are very saddened to report the death of Mr. Geter. It is always difficult to experience the loss of a resident in our custody and care,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a press release. “There are no words for such an unimaginable loss just days before Mother’s Day. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Geter’s mother and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Geter’s death isn’t the first inmate death at the detention center this year: Another inmate died from an apparent suicide on April 19. Before that, an inmate was pronounced dead in a cell in the infirmary on March 2.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into Geter’s death.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.