Granite Quarry Elementary students enjoy Vocabulary Parade

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Granite Quarry Elementary Communications Ambassador Julie Shull: Students and staff at Granite Quarry Elementary participated in a school-wide vocabulary parade earlier in this school year.

The vocabulary parade was based on the book Miss Alaineus, A Vocabulary Disaster by Debra Fisher. The main character in the book enters the school’s vocabulary parade where she designs a costume that describes a vocabulary word. Teachers at GQES shared the book with their students and helped students choose a vocabulary word and plan their costumes for the parade.

Students and staff showed the word they had selected in costume form and wrote the word and definition somewhere on their costume. The objective of the parade was to build students’ vocabulary. They not only became familiar with their vocabulary word but also learned new words from other students and staff.

