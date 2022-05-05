CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Friday: Severe weather expected across the region

Lingering showers likely Saturday, but drying out by Mother’s Day

First Alert: Strong to severe storms likely Friday afternoon and evening

Lingering cloud cover, showers for Saturday

Cooler, but drier, Sunday!

We are catching a quick break from the storms this evening and will stay dry through much of the overnight. Only a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible early Friday morning as temperatures drop into the low-mid 60s.

Friday will be mainly dry to start, but by 1pm, storms will be on our doorstep. The best chance for strong to severe storms for our mountain and foothill communities will arrive between 2-4pm, with the Charlotte Metro and piedmont region seeing storms from 3-7pm. An isolated storm could then form across the area later tomorrow night. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

The cold front will exit our area to the east by the time we start off the weekend, but with the low still overhead, lingering showers will be likely through Saturday. It won’t be a washout but keep your rain gear handy if you have any outdoor plans! Highs will top out in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will then likely linger into the start of our Mother’s Day, but any shower chances will likely be confined to our mountain communities. Morning lows will start in the 50s and temperatures will top out in the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Clearing will finally allow for mostly sunny skies to start off next week, and next Monday is looking comfortable and dry. As that low works its way back to the west over the course of the week, clouds and rain chances will gradually pick up as we wrap up the 7-day forecast.

Have a great night and stay weather aware tomorrow!

