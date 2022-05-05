Fire sweeps though Nebo campground destroying two cabins, damaging others

NEBO, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive blaze destroyed two cabins and damaged several others in a Lake James campground Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews from several different departments were called in to try to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to surrounding homes.

The campground houses a combination of vacation homes and year-round residents. That means it’s more likely someone would have been home at the time, and a greater chance somebody could have been hurt.

“It looks like a warzone between these two cabins. Just destruction,” a witness said.

A fast-moving fire in hot, dry conditions swept through the Black Bear campground engulfing two cabins and damaging several others nearby.

“Just a nasty, nasty fire.”

Alice Stecker lives a short distance from it and says she saw the smoke and flames take the homes in a matter of minutes.

“I heard a big bang. And the smoke just kept coming and coming and coming,” she said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to stop the spread and try to save what they could.

“We saw this big plumb of smoke and we were like my word, what is happening?”

Tracy and Jason Hobson were coming back from a boating trip on Lake James when they saw the signs of trouble.

“The amount of damage is incredible, it’s just so heartbreaking.”

“Everything is gone, it’s crazy,” Jason Hobson said.

Thursday morning, the owners came out to assess the damage, but there was simply nothing left. A lifetime of hard work and memories, just gone.

“They are devastated, this was their dream vacation,” Alice said.

Neighbors credit the hard work of local firefighters in containing the damage to other homes in this hundred and thirty lot park.

“To keep it from catching from all of the stuff around here that didn’t burn is unbelievable to me,” Hobson said.

This tragedy will end up bringing this campground closer together because they’re not just neighbors: They’re more than that.

“We’re all family. We all care about each other, so this wasn’t just strangers,” said Tracy Hobson.

WBTV checked in with the Fire Marshal’s Office and so far, there’s no word on how this one started.

