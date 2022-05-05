Deputies investigate theft of urn containing human cremains

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Rowan County are looking into the apparent theft of an urn containing human cremains.

According to the report, the owners of a home in the 1500 block of Stonewood Drive reported the theft of several items, including a metal canoe, various items of jewelry, and an urn containing the remains of a deceased loved one.

The thief got into the house by removing a window mounted air conditioner and going through that window. The break-in reportedly happened between April 26 and May 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

