Deputies investigate theft of urn containing human cremains

The theft happened between April 26 and May 2.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Rowan County are looking into the apparent theft of an urn containing human cremains.

According to the report, the owners of a home in the 1500 block of Stonewood Drive reported the theft of several items, including a metal canoe, various items of jewelry, and an urn containing the remains of a deceased loved one.

The thief got into the house by removing a window mounted air conditioner and going through that window. The break-in reportedly happened between April 26 and May 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

