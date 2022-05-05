NC DHHS Flu
Death investigation temporarily closes ramp from W.T. Harris Blvd. to I-485 outer loop in north Charlotte

Medic says they did not take anyone to the hospital from the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A death investigation temporarily closed a ramp to Interstate 485 in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police were on the ramp from West W.T. Harris Boulevard to the I-485 outer loop for what appeared to be a vehicle crash. Officers on the scene initially told a WBTV crew that a car had crashed into a guardrail.

Later, an update from police dispatch said the call came in as a welfare check investigation. Later, WBTV’s crew saw a coroner’s van pull up and remove a body.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a driver was pulled over to the side of the road in their vehicle and was found dead.

By 7:30 a.m., the ramp was reopened to traffic. Police continue to investigate.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

