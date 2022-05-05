Climer explains his objection to Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime bill, looks to add amendment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -Nearly seven years ago, Dylann Roof walked into the Mother Emanuel AME Church and shot and killed nine church members, all there for Bible study.

Among the Emanuel 9 was State Senator Clementa Pinckney—pastor of the church. This leads us to the present. South Carolina representatives have been trying to pass the Clementa Pinckney Hate Crimes Bill before the session ends. Only, several state senators are raising objections. One of them is York County Senator Wes Climer.

Senator Wes Climer says a crime is a crime, and punishment should be just, regardless of motive. That is what he says is his reason for stalling this bill with an objection. Though, he also told me he recently took back that objection and added an amendment of his own.

The Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime bill aims to enhance sentencing and penalties under state law against people who commit hate crimes. South Carolina is one of two states to not have a hate crime law on the books.

Wyoming is the only other state without one. The bill has been stalled for months because of the objections, including the one from Climer. Members of the House even showed a video of one of the survivors asking Climer to pass this bill. Again, he says, “a crime is a crime.”

”When a crime is committed a just punishment should follow regardless of the motive behind it. And I am leery of endowing in our criminal code concepts other than a crime is a crime,” says Climer.

Climer says the reason he objected was that he needed time to draft an amendment to the bill. That amendment would create a mandatory minimum penalty for assaulting first responders.

This session ends in just a few days and a new session will not start until January unless Governor Henry McMaster calls everyone back in. If the Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime bill does not pass, it will be dead and have to go through start from the beginning of the legislative process.

