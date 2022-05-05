2022 Jiggy with the Piggy Festival begins next week on May 11

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The countdown is on. We are one week away from Jiggy with the Piggy. The festival returns with the smells and tastes of barbeque and fun for the entire family. Make plans now to join us next week, May 11 – May 15, in downtown Kannapolis.

Once again, we will host over 50 barbeque competition teams. The BBQ teams are from across the U.S. and will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society in the United States.

You can taste the competing team’s cooking expertise by purchasing a $10 ticket for the People’s Choice Pork Tasting Contest. You will receive ten samples of pork and then cast your vote for the best one. You will want to hurry and get your tickets for this contest. Limited tickets go on sale at 11:45 a.m. The Pork Tasting Event is from noon- until 2 p.m. (or until the pork is gone). Find the large white tent at N.E. Research Campus Drive to purchase tickets and the contest.

Our signature free concert on Friday night will be Grammy Nominated and Multi-Platinum Country Artist Sammy Kershaw. A native of Louisiana, Sammy Kershaw is known for his balladeer style. A prolific country singer, Sammy Kershaw, has had two number one hits: “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Love of My Life,” and a dozen Top Ten Singles including: “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore.”

The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, which has earned the recognition of being a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, and an exciting kid’s zone with a new ninja course. Rides are $2 each or $10 for a wristband. Kids and adults can also try out their axe throwing skills during the event.

Again this year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back, bringing their cooking skills to the festival while selling barbeque to the public. We have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of yummy festival food.

As always, this festival is free to the public. No pets or smoking please.

Jiggy Schedule of Events

Wednesday, May 11

6:30 p.m. - Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes) Race begins on N. Research Campus Drive.

Thursday, May 12

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market – corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard & Vance Avenue

6 p.m. Thursdays on Main, a free concert, featuring New Local – Veterans Park

Friday, May 13

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. - Festival Opens to the Public - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Carnival Rides, and More

7 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw Concert - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Red Dirt Revival Opening Act

Fireworks follow the concert

9 p.m. – Festival Closes

Saturday, May 14

KCBS BBQ Competition - Throughout the day the professional barbeque teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

9 a.m. – Jiggy Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Music, Carnival Rides, and More

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja Course.

Rides are $2/$10 wristband

Noon – 2 p.m. People’s Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

(Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.

5 p.m. – Jiggy Festival Closes

Sunday, May 15

1-3 p.m. – Sunday Music Series, a free concert, featuring Side Step Delux – Veterans Park

For more information on the festival and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.