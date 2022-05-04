West Rowan Middle School student showcase sustainable projects

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by WRMS Communications Ambassador Carrie James: At West Rowan Middle School, students learn about Sustainability through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the Global Goals.

The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. WRMS students focus on 11 of the 17 goals which fall under the areas of: Environment, Economy, Equality, and Wellness.

WRMS’s Sustainability Coach, Holly Brumley, helps to create and organize a variety of activities to familiarize students with the SDGs. To help students put their SDG learning to practice, Ms. Brumley tasked each WIN Block to design and develop a Sustainable Service Project their class would work together on throughout the semester. This learning experience helped to broaden students’ view of the world by exposing them to real problems and encouraging them to use their time, empathy, and creativity to find solutions.

On December 15, students participated in a showcase to present their WIN Block’s Sustainable Service Project to their peers and staff. The showcase was a huge success! It allowed students to share what they learned through their project in relation to their SDG while also learning about other real-world problems and service projects.

WRMS will have another showcase in the Spring which will be open to the community (pending COVID-19 restrictions). Source: https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals

