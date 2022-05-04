NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a garbage truck early Wednesday morning in Rowan County, authorities said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie, the crash happened near N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 in the China Grove area around 1:24 a.m.

The motorcycle was heading westbound on N.C. 152, with the driver failing to reduce speed, eventually striking the garbage truck that was in service and stopped at the time, Moultrie said.

Two people on the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash, according to troopers.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

