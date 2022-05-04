Troopers: One dead after crash on Burke Co. bridge under repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck at a work zone in Burke County left one person dead Thursday night.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on the U.S. 321 South bridge over Lake Hickory.

Troopers say the left lane was closed for ongoing bridge repairs in an active work zone between Caldwell and Catawba counties.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south, entered the left lane closure, and began passing vehicles that were in the appropriate lane.

Troopers say the Chevrolet then collided with a large front-end loader within the lane closure. The driver of the pickup, Danny Gray Peacock, 64, of Hickory, died from his injuries at the scene.

The operator of the front-end loader was not injured.

The initial investigation conducted by Highway Patrol indicates speed and reckless driving by the driver of the Chevrolet were contributing circumstances to the wreck.

