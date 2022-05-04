NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Troopers: One dead after crash on Burke Co. bridge under repair

Speed and reckless driving are believed to be contributing factors to the wreck.
A wreck at a work zone in Burke County left one person dead Thursday night.
A wreck at a work zone in Burke County left one person dead Thursday night.(WOWT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck at a work zone in Burke County left one person dead Thursday night.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on the U.S. 321 South bridge over Lake Hickory.

Troopers say the left lane was closed for ongoing bridge repairs in an active work zone between Caldwell and Catawba counties.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south, entered the left lane closure, and began passing vehicles that were in the appropriate lane.

Troopers say the Chevrolet then collided with a large front-end loader within the lane closure. The driver of the pickup, Danny Gray Peacock, 64, of Hickory, died from his injuries at the scene.

The operator of the front-end loader was not injured.

The initial investigation conducted by Highway Patrol indicates speed and reckless driving by the driver of the Chevrolet were contributing circumstances to the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties: Hundreds of children in foster care, far fewer foster homes
Hundreds of children in foster care, far fewer foster homes in Mecklenburg, Gaston counties
Most outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County open Memorial Day weekend.
Free swim lessons return to Mecklenburg County after two summers of pandemic and lifeguard shortage issues
Featuring Jenn Andrews
Limb Loss Awareness Month
Derrick Nelson, 39, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.
Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program