Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO steps down
Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nick Kelly has stepped down as the Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.
The announcement came just weeks after the termination of a project in Rock Hill, S.C. that would have provided a new Carolina Panthers facility.
This is a developing story.
