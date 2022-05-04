NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO steps down

Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.
Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nick Kelly has stepped down as the Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.

Kelly was named the president of Charlotte FC in 2020 before accepting his role at TSE in February.

[David Tepper’s Deals: Owner dodges questions on Eastland, Rock Hill and Uptown District as hints about stadium renovations emerge]

The announcement came just weeks after the termination of a project in Rock Hill, S.C. that would have provided a new Carolina Panthers facility.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties: Hundreds of children in foster care, far fewer foster homes
Hundreds of children in foster care, far fewer foster homes in Mecklenburg, Gaston counties
Most outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County open Memorial Day weekend.
Free swim lessons return to Mecklenburg County after two summers of pandemic and lifeguard shortage issues
Featuring Jenn Andrews
Limb Loss Awareness Month
Derrick Nelson, 39, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.
Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program