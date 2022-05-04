NC DHHS Flu
SUV hits guidewire pole on Trade Street in northwest Charlotte, affects street car service

The vehicle has extensive damage and an engine block was seen in the road.
A crash involving an SUV has blocked a portion of Trade Street in northwest Charlotte.
A crash involving an SUV has blocked a portion of Trade Street in northwest Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving an SUV temporarily blocked a portion of Trade Street in northwest Charlotte.

Crews were at Trade Street and Fifth Street working the crash. The vehicle has extensive damage and an engine block was seen in the road.

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Trade Street was blocked near Johnson C. Smith University. It had reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said a bus bridge is in place between the Charlotte Transportation Center and French Street.

According to CATS officials, they’re unsure how long this will affect service, as they still need to inspect the damage the car did to one of their guidewire poles.

