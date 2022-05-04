NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program

Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion announced recently that it is expanding its education assistance programs for its more than 82,000 full-time and part-time associates.

Part-time and full-time associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement, which includes tuition, books and class-required fees from any accredited learning institution, after six months of continuous employment.

”Food Lion employs over 82,000 associates at different stages of their careers, and it’s imperative that we provide an equitable playing field for each and every one,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Food Lion, in a release.

“We encourage and support our associates to always learn and grow. Enhanced tuition reimbursement benefits and educational programs provide greater opportunities for all Food Lion associates.”

Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost. Degree programs include online and in-person courses to earn undergraduate degrees or certificates and graduate degrees. Access to these discounted educational offerings is available to all associates on their first day of employment.

Rowan EDC contributed to this story

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Town leaders in China Grove took their turn shoveling the dirt at the Macy's groundbreaking.
Groundbreaking held Thursday for huge Macy’s facility in Rowan County
Defined as a Destination Guide, the free 72-page publication serves as a road map to memories...
Visit Cabarrus releases latest edition of the Official Cabarrus County Destination Guide
Epicentre to be auctioned off next month
Macy's recent announcement of a 1.4 million sf facility at exit 68 has been the biggest recent...
I-85 in Rowan and Davidson now the site of increased economic development