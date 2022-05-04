Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion announced recently that it is expanding its education assistance programs for its more than 82,000 full-time and part-time associates.

Part-time and full-time associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement, which includes tuition, books and class-required fees from any accredited learning institution, after six months of continuous employment.

”Food Lion employs over 82,000 associates at different stages of their careers, and it’s imperative that we provide an equitable playing field for each and every one,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Food Lion, in a release.

“We encourage and support our associates to always learn and grow. Enhanced tuition reimbursement benefits and educational programs provide greater opportunities for all Food Lion associates.”

Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost. Degree programs include online and in-person courses to earn undergraduate degrees or certificates and graduate degrees. Access to these discounted educational offerings is available to all associates on their first day of employment.

Rowan EDC contributed to this story

