Rowan Emergency Services team makes it to final round of competition

The team consisted of Battalion Chief Aaron Thurston and Paramedic Dan Medina.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A paramedic team from Rowan Emergency Services made it to the final round in the 30th annual North Carolina Paramedic Competition.

Battalion Chief Aaron Thurston and Paramedic Dan Medina had earlier secured a spot as Regional Champs in the preliminary competition. They were then able to move onto the final competition, and go up against the defending champs from Mecklenburg EMS Agency. This year the competition had 25 teams representing 18 counties, and 19 paramedic agencies.

Rowan County has won twice before; once in 2014 and again 2017. In its preliminary round, the competition presents each team with a practical scenario and a short written exam. The scenario is designed to make the EMS providers think in time critical incidents, and provide rapid but effective treatment to patients. Teams are also judged on everything from the attire they are wearing, to their rapport with the patients they’re caring for.

In the final competition, the teams were presented with similar tasks as the preliminaries, and faced “true to life” incidents.

In a social media post, Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division said it “is very proud of the Paramedics and EMT’s that tirelessly provide care to the citizens and visitors of Rowan County 24/7/365. Always going above and beyond- from training to the care they provide- they make sure Rowan County gets the best of the best. This competition proves just the caliber of EMS providers that are working diligently to provide top notch state of the art emergency services.”

Unfortunately, this year Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division was defeated in the final round.

“We want to take this time to congratulate and thank our team for their dedication, not just in competition, but also for the service they provide to Rowan County. Aaron and Dan, our hats are off to you for how hard you worked right up to the very end. Both of you (along with the rest of our EMS) are truly top notch first responders, and we couldn’t be more proud of you,” the agency posted.

