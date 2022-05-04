Man charged with woman’s murder following assault in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a March homicide investigation in Salisbury.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue, between Gold Hill Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard, on March 26. Officers were responding to a call about an assault that had already occurred. When police arrived, they found a woman inside the residence with injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to her injuries. She was previously identified as 38-year-old Maggie Elizabeth Clinding.

According to Salisbury Police, 35-year-old Antoine Terrell McGee was served warrants by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office charging him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

