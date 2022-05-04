Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, the same day he allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.

According to the Lancaster Police Department (LPD), officers responded to Pleasant Hill Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, after an adult female victim said she had her child taken by force.

The suspect, who has been identified as Derrick Nelson, 39, allegedly assaulted the mother of the child, before also assaulting a 15-year-old juvenile who was holding the child, and then fled with the child.

The victim said Nelson was armed with a pistol when the incident took place.

An unnamed person, who was not the suspect, later returned the child to its mother. The child did not appear to be harmed.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) took Nelson into custody around 1 p.m. in York County.

Deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the case.

