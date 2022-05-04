Identity of York, S.C. woman shot in home released

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The identity of a woman killed in a York County shooting has been released.

Alethea Puckett Totherow, 68, was found dead in her home, located off Sutton Spring and Sierra roads in York, Wednesday, May 3.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Totherow was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

A large police presence was reported in the area Wednesday after her body was found. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office said at the time the shooting was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.

