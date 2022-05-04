NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida Congresswoman fights to pass the Equality Act amid slew of restrictive bills
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Gray DC) - When Becky Richmond and her wife moved to Florida in 2017 - they were hopeful about their future.

“We moved here for the same reason a lot of people move here,’ said Richmond. “It’s warm, cheaper cost of living, it’s beautiful. But there’s also a huge, huge LGBTQ+ community. And it’s one of the things that we love most about it is that presence here.”

But that warm welcome has worn off.

“Unfortunately there is legislation that’s targeting trans kids, LGBTQ families, and we don’t want that for our children,” said Richmond, “We don’t want that for us.”

Becky says she and her wife plan on moving out of Florida this summer.

“I know that it’s better elsewhere, and I know that I don’t necessarily have to fight, but I want to. But also, I just I don’t want to feel unsafe,” said Richmond.

Here in Washington, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) is fighting to keep families like Becky’s in the sunshine state- but knows it’s an uphill battle.

“In Florida we do not have a human rights law, an equality act that bars discrimination’ said Castor.

That’s why castor co-sponsored the Equality Act that passed the house last year.

It protects people from discrimination based off sex, sexual orientation, gender identity in employment, housing, education and federally funded programs. But not everyone is on board.

“You don’t need to protect the rights of some by eliminating the rights of others - and that’s precisely what the equality act does” said Sarah Perry.

Perry, of the Heritage Foundation believes the bill would make those with traditional views of marriage acquiesce to the changing times.

The bill has yet to move in the senate - Perry says it likely has to do with the upcoming midterms.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Most outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County open Memorial Day weekend.
Free swim lessons return to Mecklenburg County after two summers of pandemic and lifeguard shortage issues
Featuring Jenn Andrews
Limb Loss Awareness Month
Derrick Nelson, 39, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.
Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program
As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina was $3.95.
Experts say gas prices not likely to drop in next few weeks