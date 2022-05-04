NC DHHS Flu
Gas in N.C. jumps 14 cents over last week, national average up 9 cents

Mecklenburg County’s average cost is $3.99 a gallon, AAA says.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – This is bad news for the wallet; gas prices are on the rise again across the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $3.95 per gallon as of Wednesday morning. This is up 14 cents from just a week ago.

In South Carolina, the state average is now $3.88 per gallon, up 11 cents from a week ago.

The national average is $4.22 a gallon as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 9 cents from a week ago. The average price of a gallon of diesel fuel currently sits at $5.42, which AAA says is the highest recorded average price.

Related: AAA: Gasoline prices back on the rise, select states with 20 cent increases

Experts say this rise in prices is due to the cost of crude oil, which continues to hover around $100 a barrel.

According to AAA, it’s going to be hard for that price to come down as long as the supply remains tight and that customers will thus have to face those higher prices at the pump.

Find the cheapest gas in your area by using WBTV’s gas tracker.

