First Alert today for scattered showers and thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re on track for another very warm afternoon with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

• First Alert this afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

• Thursday: Sunshine and clouds, very warm

• First Alert Friday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms.

This afternoon will be our third consecutive day of temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, but we do have a couple of cold fronts on the way to help cool us down. As the first front nears closer to the Carolinas, there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms and otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Today across the region (First Alert Weather)

Tonight, slight chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible until midnight. The overnight will be quiet but muggy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible for Thursday. Most areas will see fair skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Our second cold front will head our way on Friday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For the weekend, a few showers and storms could linger into early Saturday morning but after the front moves through, we’ll see gradual clearing and highs near 80 degrees. Some cooler, drier air will move into our area just in time for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week starts out quiet; Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

