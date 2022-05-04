First Alert: Scattered Wednesday afternoon thunderstorms expected around the Piedmont
If you live north of Interstate 40, there’s little chance for rain this afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay unseasonably warm and rather humid today with scattered afternoon thunderstorms around the Piedmont.
- Piedmont First Alert: Few late-day storms
- First Alert: Severe storms likely on Friday
- Cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend
If you live north of Interstate 40, there’s little chance for rain this afternoon, as a weak cold front will have passed south of the mountains and Foothills by lunchtime, so rain chances there are very low. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will make another run to the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.
Skies will turn mostly clear and it will be a bit cooler overnight with lows in the 50s.
Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday is likely rain-free for most neighborhoods. However, Friday will likely turn out much more active, and so a First Alert has been posted for the end of the workweek.
With more widespread and heavier thunderstorms, a cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas Friday night, ushering in more seasonable weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.
There will still be a few parting thundershowers around Saturday afternoon, with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 70s before highs back down to the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.
We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
