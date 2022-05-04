First Alert: Scattered Wednesday afternoon thunderstorms expected around the Piedmont

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay unseasonably warm and rather humid today with scattered afternoon thunderstorms around the Piedmont.

Piedmont First Alert: Few late-day storms

First Alert: Severe storms likely on Friday

Cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend

If you live north of Interstate 40, there’s little chance for rain this afternoon, as a weak cold front will have passed south of the mountains and Foothills by lunchtime, so rain chances there are very low. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will make another run to the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.

FIRST ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms - a few on the strong side - are most likely this afternoon around #CLT & the Piedmont. A more widespread round of showers & possibly severe thunderstorms are likely across the @wbtv_news area Friday PM. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6aULbFX2Zr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 4, 2022

Skies will turn mostly clear and it will be a bit cooler overnight with lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT: #CLT will make another run up into the upper 80s this afternoon - & with summery humidity - before scattered thunderstorms develop late in the day. Best chance for rain will be in the S/E half of the @wbtv_news area, south of I-40. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3Sk6FjjOZl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 4, 2022

Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday is likely rain-free for most neighborhoods. However, Friday will likely turn out much more active, and so a First Alert has been posted for the end of the workweek.

FIRST ALERT: Friday afternoon will likely bring more widespread showers & strong thunderstorms. The timing could change a bit, but they'll probably start in the western part of the @wbtv_news area early afternoon & arrive around #CLT 5-6pm-ish. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NXk2zsr1qN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 4, 2022

With more widespread and heavier thunderstorms, a cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas Friday night, ushering in more seasonable weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

There will still be a few parting thundershowers around Saturday afternoon, with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 70s before highs back down to the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.

We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

