First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday and Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer-like conditions continue!

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Friday

Highs in the 80s continue through the rest of the week

First Alert: Scattered storms, some strong, expected Wednesday and Friday

Cooler weekend ahead

Temperatures reached the upper 80s once again this afternoon as summer-like showers and storms popped up across the area. Our mountain communities will have the best chance for storms going into the late evening and overnight period with more storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Highs will likely top out just shy of the 90-degree mark before those storm chances return! As a few strong to severe storms are possible again tomorrow, a First Alert is now in place for the afternoon and early evening hours. The main threats with any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Your weekend forecast (WBTV)

We’ll catch a quick break from the rain on Thursday before another cold front moves overhead as we wrap up the workweek. A First Alert is in place for Friday as coverage and intensity of storms looks most impressive this day. Stay tuned for forecast specifics as we get a little closer!

Behind the front, periods of clouds and a few passing showers/storms are expected on Saturday alongside more seasonable temperatures. Although we’ll start Sunday off with some cloud cover, we should start to see some sunshine by the second half of the day with highs only reaching the low-mid 70s for any Mother’s Day afternoon plans!

A much drier, more spring-like forecast returns by the start of next week.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.