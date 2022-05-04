NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday and Friday

Temperatures reached the upper 80s once again this afternoon as summer-like showers and storms popped up across the area.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer-like conditions continue!

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Friday

  • Highs in the 80s continue through the rest of the week
  • First Alert: Scattered storms, some strong, expected Wednesday and Friday
  • Cooler weekend ahead

Temperatures reached the upper 80s once again this afternoon as summer-like showers and storms popped up across the area. Our mountain communities will have the best chance for storms going into the late evening and overnight period with more storms developing Wednesday afternoon. Highs will likely top out just shy of the 90-degree mark before those storm chances return! As a few strong to severe storms are possible again tomorrow, a First Alert is now in place for the afternoon and early evening hours. The main threats with any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Your weekend forecast
Your weekend forecast(WBTV)

We’ll catch a quick break from the rain on Thursday before another cold front moves overhead as we wrap up the workweek. A First Alert is in place for Friday as coverage and intensity of storms looks most impressive this day. Stay tuned for forecast specifics as we get a little closer!

Behind the front, periods of clouds and a few passing showers/storms are expected on Saturday alongside more seasonable temperatures. Although we’ll start Sunday off with some cloud cover, we should start to see some sunshine by the second half of the day with highs only reaching the low-mid 70s for any Mother’s Day afternoon plans!

A much drier, more spring-like forecast returns by the start of next week.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake
In early February, 5-year-old Maria Melnyk’s family returned home to the United States seeking...
Young girl fighting for her life in Charlotte shortly after family left Ukraine

Latest News

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday and Friday
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday and Friday
Next few days
Near 90-degree days continue
Monday was officially the warmest day of the year so far, but that title will likely be...
Near 90-degree days continue
Get set for another unseasonably warm day around Charlotte and the WBTV area. Afternoon...
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue; First Alert for some potentially severe Friday storms