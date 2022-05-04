Experts say gas prices not likely to drop in next few weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve had to fill up in the last day or two you’ve probably noticed another jump in gas prices. And it comes after it seemed like those prices at the pump had stabilized.

Gas Buddy says one reason for the increase is that gas stations had been keeping prices lower, cutting their own profits, while wholesale gas prices increased, and that they just didn’t couldn’t hold the line anymore. That left some drivers today being surprised.

“$23.97 for 5.995 gallons,” a driver in Salisbury told WBTV.

Here are the numbers:

-the average price of regular gas in NC is $3.95 per gallon

-that’s up 14 cents from just a week ago.

-the national average is $4.22 a gallon as of Wednesday, up 9 cents from a week ago.

-diesel fuel average price per gallon is $5.42.

-gas prices are up 48% nationwide over the past 12 months

Drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties had different takes on gas prices. A Georgia couple said they were happy that the state’s governor suspended the gas tax until the end of May.

“The governor, Governor Kemp, temporarily halted the 30 cent state gas tax,” said Anice Hollingshead.

A North Carolina driver says she’s making good use of a discount card right now.

“Right now I’m getting 10 cents a gallon,” said Marian Russell. “At the end of the month I get a new card and will be getting 15 cents a gallon.”

Tonya Sanchez was taking a break from a long drive that began in Florida on Tuesday.

“I started in Fort Myers yesterday, from Fort Myers up to Atlanta, stayed overnight in Atlanta, now I’m on my way to Newport News, Virginia.”

She says she’s noticed lower gas prices in Georgia and the Carolinas than what she’s paying in Florida.

“I know there’s this whole thing about pipelines and where you get your gas from and things like that, but it would be great if we were the United States instead of each individual state at this point.”

“Predicting oil prices is a tricky business. I don’t know how quickly that would work its way through the system and consumers would see that at the pump,” Ben Storrow, a reporter for E&E News told CBS News recently.

Gas Buddy and several other sources said we may continue to see slight increases going into heavy travel days like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.