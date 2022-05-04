Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash has shut down the Interstate 485 outer loop at mile marker 39.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m., according to the Department of Travel.

The interstate is not expected to open until 3:30 p.m.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the crash. Check back for continuing coverage.

