Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-485
The road is not expected to reopen until 3:30 p.m.
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash has shut down the Interstate 485 outer loop at mile marker 39.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m., according to the Department of Travel.
The interstate is not expected to open until 3:30 p.m.
WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the crash. Check back for continuing coverage.
