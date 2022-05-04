Crime Stoppers: Man in Tar Heels gear steals money from popular southwest Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for stealing money from a southwest Charlotte restaurant.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Skyland Family Restaurant on South Blvd.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man wearing a UNC Tar Heels shirt and hat enter the restaurant lobby. The video footage shows the man look around the lobby before moving behind the business’s front counter.

“He probably sat in the parking lot, across the parking lot, monitoring the foot traffic in and out of the restaurant,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage shows the man in the Tar Heels gear walk behind the counter and then manipulate the cash register so that it pops open. The video shows the man grabbing money from the till. As he finishes collecting the cash, two employees approach him. The surveillance footage shows the man push past one of the employees and exit the restaurant.

Smith offered up advice as to how employees should handle intruders during a business break-in.

“We advise people to just let them go. Again, we don’t know the suspect’s intentions. They could have a weapon. In this case, the employee was very fortunate,” said Smith.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows the thief exit the business, run to an SUV outside of the restaurant and immediately pull out of the parking lot. Smith said the SUV is believed to be brown or black.

The detective said he’s confident someone will recognize the man regardless of his attire.

“A lot of people wear that jersey. We’re not gonna go solely on that. We want you to take a look at his face and stature and what have you and see if you recognize him,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

