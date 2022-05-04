NC DHHS Flu
Crash involving garbage truck, motorcycle temporarily closes Hwy. 152 in Rowan County

WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck in Rowan County.

By 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Highway 152 near Lake Wright Road in the China Grove area was back open after North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers closed the road in both directions after the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

