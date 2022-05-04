NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: Former pro-skateboarder arrested on more sexual abuse charges

This is an active investigation.
Wayne “Ray” Goff was arrested again May 2 at his home by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mount Holly Police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area man was arrested again in relation to sexual abuse allegations dating back to 1993.

Wayne “Ray” Goff was arrested again May 2 at his home by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mount Holly police.

Goff was arrested March 21 by CMPD and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sex offense with a child regarding the 1994 sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

He was placed under a $60,000 bond by CMPD.

[Man jailed under $60K bond for decades-old crime against child in Charlotte]

After his initial arrest, more allegations against Goff surfaced, leading to his May 2 arrest on 10 more warrants of indecent liberties.

A former professional skateboarder, officers say he used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children. The majority of the minors he assaulted were boys between the 1990s and 2010.

“The CMPD is aware of 8 victims so far but believes there are potentially many more victims who deserve justice for the heinous acts Mr. Goff committed,” a release stated.

Goff is being held without bond at this time.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Most outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County open Memorial Day weekend.
Free swim lessons return to Mecklenburg County after two summers of pandemic and lifeguard shortage issues
Featuring Jenn Andrews
Limb Loss Awareness Month
Derrick Nelson, 39, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.
Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program
As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina was $3.95.
Experts say gas prices not likely to drop in next few weeks