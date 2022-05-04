CMPD to discuss sexual assault case at news conference

NC DHHS Flu
No other specific information on the case was provided ahead of the news conference.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to discuss a sexual assault series case on Wednesday.

CMPD officials are set to give the update during a 10:30 a.m. news conference.

No other specific information on the case was provided ahead of the news conference.

WBTV will stream the update live on our website and news app, as well as social media platforms.

