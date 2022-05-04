Catawba County middle school evacuated after social media threat

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Students and staff of a Catawba County middle school were evacuated Wednesday morning following a threat made through social media.

According to a message sent to Arndt Middle School parents, student bags were left behind to be searched out of an abundance of caution once everyone was evacuated to a nearby high school football stadium.

All students and staff are safe.

Law enforcement was notified after the school was made aware of the threat on social media, the message stated.

As of 12:25 p.m., the building had been searched and cleared by law enforcement and the threat was deemed non-credible, according to district officials.

Students and staff began to re-enter the school to resume classes as normal. There will continue to be an increased law enforcement presence at Arndt through the remainder of the day.

