Bridge in Cabarrus County to be named in honor of fallen Concord officer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord Police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be remembered with the naming of a bridge in his honor.

On December 16, 2020, Officer Jason Shuping was killed while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft. Officer Shuping was with the Concord Police Department for 1.5 years before making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community.

Family members say that the idea for naming the bridge originated with former officer Bryan Edwards. Edwards worked with Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang to acquire the proper signatures and authorizations needed for the bridge.

Concord City Council approved a resolution on April 8, 2021 in support of naming the bridge on Bruton Smith Boulevard and I-85 in honor of Officer Shuping. As part of the application to NCDOT requested that the bridge be named in Officer Shuping’s honor, NCDOT required a resolution of support from City Council as the bridge is within the city limits.

A special ceremony is planned for Friday, May 6, at 2:00 p.m. for the naming of the bridge as the “Officer Jason N. Shuping Memorial Bridge.” Members of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping’s family will formally unveil the sign naming the bridge in his honor and memory.

The public is invited to join members of Concord City Council and city officials, Cabarrus County Commissioners, state elected officials, as well as the family of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason N. Shuping.

Speakers include:

William C. “Bill” Dusch, Mayor, City of Concord

Kristin Baker, Representative, NC House District 82

Jimmy Hughes, Deputy Chief of Police, City of Concord

Lonnie Clouse, Chaplain, Concord Police Department

The event is being held on Cabarrus County Law Day; a day when the community gathers to show appreciation to local law enforcement officers and honor those who died in the line of duty.

