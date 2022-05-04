NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities identify 18-year-old Hickory woman who drowned in Catawba County lake

It is the second drowning death on area bodies of water over the past few days.
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in...
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday night on Lake Lookout in Catawba County.(Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the 18-year-old woman who drowned on Tuesday evening after jumping into a Catawba County lake for a swim.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says the female, identified as Zimera Smith, of Hickory, was swimming with a friend in Lake Lookout around 7 p.m. when she jumped into the water from the end of a boat ramp.

After her friend called for help, authorities responded and began a search of the water. They found her body eight feet deep in the lake.

Authorities said Smith attended Hickory High School and they coordinated with the high school on the release of the information.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Zimera Smith,” a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office stated.

It is the second drowning death on area bodies of water over the past few days.

Last Saturday, a search began for a man who jumped off the back of a pontoon boat on Lake Norman but did not resurface.

The body of the man, identified as 32-year-old Kadeem McGrier, of South Carolina, was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Most outdoor pools in Mecklenburg County open Memorial Day weekend.
Free swim lessons return to Mecklenburg County after two summers of pandemic and lifeguard shortage issues
Featuring Jenn Andrews
Limb Loss Awareness Month
Derrick Nelson, 39, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 9-month-old.
Lancaster Co. man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting mother and juvenile
Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost.
Salisbury-based Food Lion expanding Education Assistance program
As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina was $3.95.
Experts say gas prices not likely to drop in next few weeks