Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river

By Ray Rivera
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl has been found in a river Tuesday night.

Authorities announced at 10:30 p.m. that the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was found in the Black River.

The sheriff’s office said Lusk was an autistic child, and no foul play is suspected.

Lusk was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m.

She was reported missing from Cherokee Drive, Georgetown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
