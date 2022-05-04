18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old woman drowned on Tuesday evening after jumping into a Catawba County lake for a swim.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says the female was swimming with a friend in Lake Lookout around 7 p.m. when she jumped into the water from the end of a boat ramp.

After her friend called for help, authorities responded and began a search of the water. They found her body eight feet deep in the lake.

Her identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.

