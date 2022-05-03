NC DHHS Flu
Veterans in Rowan County enjoying new Veterans Social Center

Space in West End Plaza offers a refuge for veterans
The Veterans Social Center has opened in the West End Plaza, or what used to be the Salisbury Mall.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s new life in an old space in Salisbury. The Veterans Social Center has opened in the West End Plaza, or what used to be the Salisbury Mall. This new tenant isn’t about turning a profit, it’s about providing a space for veterans to be together and share that special bond they have.

“You’ve heard the conversation, you’ve heard the laughter, you hear how loud it is here, that’s therapy for some people,” says Kenny Hardin, an Air Force veteran and former Salisbury City Councilman.

Hardin wanted a place for veterans to be able to laugh out loud or quietly reflect. The new Veterans Social Center was designed to be that kind of place.

“I suffer from PTSD. I’m not embarrassed or ashamed to say that I go to the VA and I talk to a mental health professional, a lot won’t do that, maybe this can be their therapy,” Hardin said.

Hardin wanted to reach younger veterans, from the 1980′s through today, but this place is open to all vets. He credits Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce for sharing his vision to help veterans, and for helping to remove obstacles that stood in the way. Hardin says the Rowan County government, the owners of the West End Plaza, offered an attractive deal to use one of the spaces inside the mall.

Hardin described the center as “a place of comfort and relaxation where Veterans can come to socialize, enjoy pool tables, video games, chess boards, TV viewing and receive information on relevant services to aid in personal care and growth.”

Pictures, flags, and memorabilia provide lots of reminders of the experiences shared by everyone who visits the center. And except on special occasions, no spouses or children are allowed.

“I just want it to be other veterans who can understand the complexities, the challenges, the complexities of readjusting to civilian life,” Hardin said.

“It’s just a break, it’s just an ideal place to be,” said Army veteran Steven Hines. “I think it’s wonderful man, those of us who have served, we had what we called NCO clubs, we can get away, get a break.”

Hardin says the response has been very positive. Companies and individuals have made donations. He’s hoping the momentum can continue to grow.

“It’s picking up,” Hardin said. “I’m hoping that veterans from all conflicts, all eras, all branches of service will find this a place to come and just exhale and have a good time.”

The center is opened weekdays from noon until 7, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. Everything is free.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to help fund the operation, can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-veterans-social-center.

