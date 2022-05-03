NC DHHS Flu
Uptown, South End drivers may pay more for parking beginning in July

If approved, parking fees could increase from $1 to $1.50 per hour, and may include Saturdays.
Parking prices could soon increase in the South End and Uptown areas.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council is considering a budget proposal that could increase parking fees and include Saturdays as paid-parking days.

If passed, the current parking fee of $1 per hour could bump up to $1.50 in popular spots like Uptown and South End.

The city said this would be the first change in parking fees since 1997.

The proposal mentions that the revenue from this change would fund paving programs through the city’s ‘Vision Zero Plan,’ which is aimed at reducing car crashes and making streets safer. Despite that, some visitors say they would not be happy with the change.

“Gas prices are pretty high, cost of living is pretty high, so everything’s going up across the board, they could leave parking alone,” Charlotte resident Akaijah Harvey said.

“I’d honestly be more likely to take the train at that point,” Harvey’s friend, Kaitlyn Thomas, said.

The city will likely vote sometime in June.

If approved, the change would go into affect in July, and would affect 1,174 parking spaces that operate under the city’s mobile-pay apps, ParkIt and Park Mobile.

