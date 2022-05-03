NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue; First Alert for some potentially severe Friday storms

Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.
Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay unseasonably warm – some would say hot – the next two days, with more summer-like heat and high humidity and chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

  • Temperatures running a month ahead of schedule
  • First Alert: Some storms Friday could be severe
  • Cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.

In between, another mild night in the 60s is forecast under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday is probably rain-free for most neighborhoods. However, Friday will likely turn out much more active, and so a First Alert has been posted for the end of the workweek.

With more widespread and perhaps heavier thunderstorms, a cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas late Friday, ushering in more seasonable weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

There may be a parting thundershower Saturday afternoon, with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 70s before highs back down to the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday. We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say
Authorities used K-9s as part of a search of a Union County school Monday morning after a bomb...
Bomb threat called into Union County school leads to search
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Khamarin Floyd has been charged with murder following the April 20 shooting near Northlake Mall.
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Wendy’s employee near Northlake Mall

Latest News

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue; First Alert for some potentially severe Friday storms
Highs temperatures for the rest of this week
Monday marked the warmest day of the year, with more warm weather to follow
High temperatures on Monday reached 87 degrees, and Tuesday could be even warmer.
Monday was officially the warmest day of the year so far
This will be the warmest week so far this spring season around Charlotte and the WBTV area.
Warmest weather so far this season; First Alert for possible Friday showers, storms