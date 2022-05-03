Unseasonably warm temperatures continue; First Alert for some potentially severe Friday storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay unseasonably warm – some would say hot – the next two days, with more summer-like heat and high humidity and chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures running a month ahead of schedule

First Alert: Some storms Friday could be severe

Cooler weather arrives for Mother’s Day weekend

Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above average for early May.

In between, another mild night in the 60s is forecast under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday is probably rain-free for most neighborhoods. However, Friday will likely turn out much more active, and so a First Alert has been posted for the end of the workweek.

With more widespread and perhaps heavier thunderstorms, a cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas late Friday, ushering in more seasonable weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

There may be a parting thundershower Saturday afternoon, with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 70s before highs back down to the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies on Sunday. We’ll probably remain a little on the cool side on Monday as well with highs in the mid-70s forecast.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

