Union County school leaders set to vote on grant to give parents relief on after school care costs

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An important vote is happening Tuesday in Union County that could provide some relief for parents who rely on after school care.

Members of the Union County Public Schools Board of Education are expected to vote to accept a state grant that will allow the district to keep after school care costs lower.

Back in March, the Union County School Board voted to increase the weekly rates next school year from $70 for the first child and $65 for each additional child to $125 and $120, respectively.

At the time, district leaders said rising labor, food, and supply costs were the reasons behind the increase.

Then last week, the finance committee voted to use an assistance grant from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services which would lower the costs to $100 for the first child and $95 for each additional one.

“We live in a rural area of the county that if we don’t use our after school program then I potentially would have to leave my kids at home alone and that’s not safe,” parent Kendall Latham previously said.

The vote is listed under the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

