Registration is open for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Summer Enrichment programs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will once again offer engaging, in-person summer enrichment camps for ages 8-18 this summer, with topics ranging from robotics, engineering and welding to sewing, quilting and African drumming.

Each session is designed to excite and inspire campers as they explore subjects of interest, get an idea of what it is like to study on a college campus, and consider possible careers. Camps will be held at the College’s North Campus in Salisbury, South Campus in Concord, and A.L. Brown High School.

“The College’s summer enrichment camps deliver fun and enlightening growth experiences, giving students exposure to new ideas, new friends and, in some cases, career options for the future,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Campers have so much fun that they don’t even realize they are learning important transferable skills and concepts they will use to succeed in life.”

The 2022 camps include:

Ages 11-18 – Drums 4 Life: African Drum Class, Improv on the Go

Ages 8-12 – Optical Illuminations, Robotic Engineering and Design

Ages 10-14+ -- Back to the Future of Quilting

Ages 11-14 – Build-A-Bot Engineering and Design

Ages 12-14+ -- Express Yourself with Yarn: Knitting and Crochet

Ages 12-18 – Fashion Design and Sewing Camp

Rising 8th, 9th and 10th grade students – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Welding Warriors: Where Welding is So Hot, It’s Cool

Camps begin June 13, and registration is open now. For complete camp information and to register, please visit www.rccc.edu/summerprograms. For more information, contact Sherie Neely at sherie.neely@rccc.edu or 704-216-3545.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.