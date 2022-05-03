NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Over 1K meals given out to help battle food insecurity in Mecklenburg County

It’s a partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hendrick Automotive Group and Second Harvest Food Bank.
It’s a partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hendrick Automotive Group and Second Harvest Food Bank.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a thousand meals were given out across Mecklenburg County Tuesday in an effort to help combat food insecurity in area schools.

It’s a partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hendrick Automotive Group and Second Harvest Food Bank. They all came together to pass out 1,500 meals.

Representatives with the schools loaded up their cars with hundreds of meals, took them back to schools and handed them out to teachers and students.

In the boxes were things like sweet potatoes and carrots, chicken and healthy snack packs ready for field trips.

Doing the heavy lifting was police officer candidates who made sure the meals were counted out and loaded up.

In all, about 40 schools received food Tuesday. According to Mecklenburg County, nearly 15% of households are food insecure in the county.

Organizers said making sure students and teachers have the basic nutritional needs sets up a more successful learning environment.

“It is a basic necessity and these are healthy meals, and again it’s a way to help when it comes to making sure that our kids are fed a healthy meal,” Carlenia Ivory, community engagement specialist with CMS, said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say
Authorities used K-9s as part of a search of a Union County school Monday morning after a bomb...
Bomb threat called into Union County school leads to search
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Khamarin Floyd has been charged with murder following the April 20 shooting near Northlake Mall.
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Wendy’s employee near Northlake Mall

Latest News

Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
MES student Anessah Hendren samples foods with her mother.
Morgan Elementary School in Rowan County celebrates Culture Day
Austin was diagnosed with a large cyst in the base of his brain that was closing off the...
Meet Austin Matthew, and his mother who had a feeling
It’s a partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hendrick Automotive Group and Second...
Over 1K meals given out to help battle food insecurity in Mecklenburg County