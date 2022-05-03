Over 1K meals given out to help battle food insecurity in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a thousand meals were given out across Mecklenburg County Tuesday in an effort to help combat food insecurity in area schools.

It’s a partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Hendrick Automotive Group and Second Harvest Food Bank. They all came together to pass out 1,500 meals.

Representatives with the schools loaded up their cars with hundreds of meals, took them back to schools and handed them out to teachers and students.

In the boxes were things like sweet potatoes and carrots, chicken and healthy snack packs ready for field trips.

Doing the heavy lifting was police officer candidates who made sure the meals were counted out and loaded up.

In all, about 40 schools received food Tuesday. According to Mecklenburg County, nearly 15% of households are food insecure in the county.

Organizers said making sure students and teachers have the basic nutritional needs sets up a more successful learning environment.

“It is a basic necessity and these are healthy meals, and again it’s a way to help when it comes to making sure that our kids are fed a healthy meal,” Carlenia Ivory, community engagement specialist with CMS, said.

