Near 90-degree days continue

First Alert: Best chance for showers and storms returns Friday
Monday was officially the warmest day of the year so far, but that title will likely be short-lived.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday was officially the warmest day of the year so far, but that title will likely be short-lived.

  • Upper 80s with a few showers and storms through Wednesday
  • First Alert: Scattered storms, some strong-severe, Friday
  • Cooler weekend ahead

Highs will today will likely top out just a couple of degrees shy of the 90-degree mark! A few showers and storms will be possible, but the area with the best chance for storms will be north of I-40 (including our mountain communities).

Wednesday will be even hotter... Our forecast high for Charlotte is 89 degrees, but it’s possible a few spots hit the 90-degree mark tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will also feature a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two capable of producing gusty winds, and small hail will be possible.

Today across the region
Today across the region(First Alert Weather)

We’ll catch a quick break from the rain on Thursday before another cold front moves overhead as we wrap up the workweek.

A First Alert is in place for Friday as coverage and intensity of storms looks most impressive this day. Stay tuned for forecast specifics as we get a little closer!

Behind the front, periods of clouds and a few passing showers are expected on Saturday alongside more seasonable temperatures. Although we’ll start Sunday off with some cloud cover, we should start to see some sunshine by the second half of the day with highs only reaching the low-mid 70s for any Mother’s Day afternoon plans!

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

A much drier, more spring-like forecast returns by the start of next week.

Have a great day!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

