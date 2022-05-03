Morgan Elementary School in Rowan County celebrates Culture Day

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Morgan Elementary Communications Ambassador: Students in level three at Morgan Elementary celebrated Culture Day in the gym. Students completed projects in which they studied diverse cultures visible in the local and regional communities around them.

The research projects included the language, foods and traditions of various groups. The students also learned about artistic expression, rules and behaviors of those communities.

Students used information from different informational text resources and created a Google Slide presentation that displayed all their findings. Teachers even got families involved by having each student create a culture doll at home as a family project.

Students learned how each culture borrows and shares from others.

The level three students looked at similarities and differences among their chosen cultures and compared them. Level three teachers at Morgan facilitated the cross-curricular unit of study.

While students were with Mrs. Miller, they created art pieces that reflected several cultures. While students were with Mrs. Shinn, they learned an African song that individuals played on the drums, and while students were in Ms. Hatcher’s class, they learned the Mexican Hat Dance. They shared all of these experiences with parents on Culture Day.

Parents, students and staff ended their Culture Day with a celebration of foods from all of the featured countries. Researching and learning about other cultures gave students an experience and understanding of different ways of life. This, in turn, helped students find the value in their own voices, histories and cultures.

Every learner benefited from this engaging learning experience.

