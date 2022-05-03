‘Kevin’ the emu finally corralled after thirty-mile escape

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on one Lenoir street say it was the craziest thing they’ve ever seen. A huge emu roaming the area, and no one had any idea how it got there. The bird not only took food from everyone’s hands but played with the children who were there.

Police in Lenoir says it escaped its pen some thirty miles away and just showed up, and made itself at home.

“Welcome to the wild kingdom,” said one neighbor.

It’s probably a safe bet that a hundred-pound emu strolling up and down the street like it owned the joint for close to two hours isn’t a normal occurrence in Lenoir

“You don’t find an emu walking around in your neighborhood.”

Pat Eller has lived in Lenoir for over fifty years. If it’s shown up along the street, she’s seen it.

“We’ve had forty wild turkeys walk up the back driveway, but never an emu,” said Eller.

The dinosaur descendant escaped from its pen some thirty miles away in Moravian Falls and took a leisurely week-long stroll to the residential neighborhood. But it was quickly clear to those who encountered Kevin that she was about as close to a lap dog this avian gets.

“The boys would pet it, and it would just walk around,” Eller said.

So, what do you do with it? Town officials were called in hopes they had an answer.

“When we got the call, I had to ask for clarification on the radio to make sure I heard it right,” officer Martin Crisp, one of the first arrive said.

“Looked out the passenger side of my patrol vehicle, and sure enough there was an emu in somebody’s yard.” Crisp said.

Once backup arrived, the chase was on.

“I’m sorry but it was hysterical,” Eller snickered.

Seargent Crisp grabbed a dog leash out of the back of his patrol car and was able to lasso Kevin until animal control arrived. Lieutenant Brett Ingram says having officers who have experience with larger animals certainly helped in this case.

“It helps to have people like Seargent Crisp who grew up on a horse farm dealing with larger animals.”

So, after a little adventure, Kevin was loaded up in the back of a trailer to wait at animal control until her owner could be found.

“It was a really cool thing. It was funny and I needed to laugh,” Eller exclaimed.

So, how did Kevin make it back home? The town took to social media with an all-points bulletin out for the owner, who eventually came forward.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.