Kannapolis Farmers Market opens May 5

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2022 season this Thursday, May 5. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

While shopping for great veggies from local farmers enjoy food and sweet treats.

This year the Farmers Market will have more food vendors than ever before:

Curt’s Kettle Corn – popcorn and ice cream

MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen Food Truck – Jamaican food

Big City Bites – sandwiches, tacos, burgers

Big City Sweets – chocolates, cookies

Dyan’s Confections – baked goods

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. (This is a new number so if you subscribed before, you will need to sign up again). You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

