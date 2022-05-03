NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis Farmers Market opens May 5

The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt...
The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2022 season this Thursday, May 5. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

While shopping for great veggies from local farmers enjoy food and sweet treats.

This year the Farmers Market will have more food vendors than ever before:

  • Curt’s Kettle Corn – popcorn and ice cream
  • MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen Food Truck – Jamaican food
  • Big City Bites – sandwiches, tacos, burgers
  • Big City Sweets – chocolates, cookies
  • Dyan’s Confections – baked goods

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. (This is a new number so if you subscribed before, you will need to sign up again). You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say
Authorities used K-9s as part of a search of a Union County school Monday morning after a bomb...
Bomb threat called into Union County school leads to search
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Khamarin Floyd has been charged with murder following the April 20 shooting near Northlake Mall.
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Wendy’s employee near Northlake Mall

Latest News

MES student Anessah Hendren samples foods with her mother.
Morgan Elementary School in Rowan County celebrates Culture Day
Austin was diagnosed with a large cyst in the base of his brain that was closing off the...
Meet Austin Matthew, and his mother who had a feeling
Gov. Cooper signs a document in this WBTV file photo.
Gov. Cooper proclaims Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Video from South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras shows crews working on the...
Construction begins on ‘Panthers Interchange’ on I-77 in Rock Hill, S.C.
Video from South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras shows crews working on the...
Construction on ‘Panthers Interchange’ begins on I-77 in Rock Hill, S.C.