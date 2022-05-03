How the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade could impact North Carolina law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A leaked draft majority opinion showing The Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, has North Carolinians wondering how it would impact our state.

According to political experts, it’s highly unlikely abortion rights will change in North Carolina, at least in the near future.

Up to 100 women go to A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte each week for abortion care.

“We’ve had patients today and staff members asking just to clarify, hey does this impact us?” Calla Hales, the Executive Director of Preferred Women’s Health Centers, told WBTV. “Can we still come to our appointment? The answer is yes, you can still come to your appointment.”

Even if the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion changes the law, North Carolina Democrat Governor Cooper has veto power over changes, meaning abortion rights likely won’t be changing under his leadership.

Governor Cooper tweeted Tuesday: “Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care.”

Mecklenburg County republican strategist and attorney Larry Shaheen told WBTV the governor’s stance on this issue will mean nothing would change while he is in leadership.

“For the next two years he’s going to wield that veto power and unless there’s a majority that’s large enough to be able to override his veto in the general assembly, which is possible but doesn’t look very likely, there’s unlikely to be any changes in this,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen says when legislators convene Wednesday, republicans may introduce legislation but it won’t go anywhere.

He says in future elections, the issue will be up to voters.

“Returning this issue to the states would make it more of a campaign issue,” he said. “My suggestion is to go get involved in your state legislature and make sure your voice is heard with your state legislator.”

While things may not change locally, it could change in states around us, causing more women to travel to North Carolina for abortions.

“I do expect that people will try to travel if they can,” Hales said. “I would expect some, I don’t know if I would expect a radical surge of all patients coming to North Carolina, just because I don’t know if that’s feasible or possible for a lot of these patients.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.