Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman

Anyone with information about Snipes' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding 57-year-old Stephanie Snipes.

She was last seen leaving her home near The Arboretum Shopping Center in Charlotte on March 27, driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary NC paper tag. The glass from the driver’s side door mirror was missing at the time she left.

Snipes is 5′2″ with a small build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has not made contact with family or friends since leaving, and her loved ones are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

