Former Concord city council member passes away at age 76

J.E. ‘Jim’ Ramseur served the local community for more than 30 years.
Jim Ramseur, 76, passed away on Friday, April 29.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Concord city council member J.E. ‘Jim’ Ramseur passed away on April 29 at the age of 76, after serving his community for more than 30 years.

Ramseur served on Concord’s Planning and Zoning Board and was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission in 1989. He was elected to City Council in 1995, and served until his retirement in 2015.

“Jim’s life work was about making our city what it is today,” Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. “He was a thoughtful and pragmatic leader who always put those he served first. He loved our city and honored it by sharing its history.”

“In our 30 years of serving together, Jim taught me that no detail is too small,” Dusch said. “From the design of the city hall windows, to ensuring Concord’s name appears during the nightly news weathercast, he took pride in our city and his work to improve residents’ quality of life. His careful stewardship and love for our city’s past, present, and future created the opportunities we enjoy today, and we are forever grateful.”

Ramseur was instrumental in helping the city strategically plan for its anticipated growth over the past three decades, and was the ‘Historic Gatekeeper’ for the city.

In July 2021, the site of a future park was named in his honor.

“Few people loved Concord as much as Jim,” council member Brian King. “He showed that love for his city with his passion for our history, and through his actions to make Concord even better for the future. He was a dedicated servant-leader to our community and we will miss him.”

Ramseur was a Concord native and graduated from Concord High School in 1964. He later attended UNC Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, and his two children, JD Ramseur and Beth Ramseur Myers.

