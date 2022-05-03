DSS Backlog for SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A backlog of applications is slowing down the process to get families their SNAP benefits.

Mecklenburg County says staffing issues and more people applying for help is creating the problem.

The backlog at the department of social services is not just impacting people in need, but also organizations helping people with food insecurity throughout the county.

Sandra Marks, the Executive Director of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry said, “It’s putting an extra stress on people right now.”

Tajwuan Bates, who is waiting for DSS benefits said, “they’re very behind.” That’s the message some people are getting when they walk in for help.

“They’re not going to be able to get to my application right away, they don’t know when it’ll be processed,” said Bates.

During his visit to the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services on Tuesday, he couldn’t talk to anyone about his application and was told to come back early Wednesday morning or wait nearly two hours. This comes as the county is seeing a backlog in processing applications for SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

Marks said, “we’re hearing that quite a lot of people have lost their benefits, they’re trying to get them recertified, they’re telling them they have to wait until July, they’re out of money…”

From March 2019 to March 2022, DSS says it has seen a 48 percent increase in SNAP benefits and a 22 percent increase in Medicaid. It’s an issue the county says is happening across the state and nation, along with staff shortages.

That problem is sending more people to help organizations like Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville.

“People are kind of up in distress because first of all, they were going through hardship, and now on top of that, that lifeline they had is gone, they don’t know where they’re going to get more money, that type of thing and they need food,” said Marks.

Over the past month, the food pantry has seen a 20 to 30 percent increase in people needing help with food and other services.

Marks said, “with all of the things that are going on right now with the economy, it’s making it that more difficult for them to survive, so we’re seeing a lot more people signing up for help.”

The food pantry has expanded services to accommodate more people, but it believes more organizations need to step up to help people and find long-term solutions to food insecurity.

Meanwhile, people at social services are left without a timeline on when help benefits could quick in.

“It’s a downer you know, sometimes you just need a helping hand sometimes you need it to happen now,” said Bates.

The county said it is hoping to improve the timeline of processing benefits by hiring 50 additional economic services staff this year.

DSS says it will also utilize temporary staff, reassign staff and overtime to help with the increase in volume.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.