Deputies in Rowan County Detention Center honored for recent lifesaving actions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in the Rowan County Detention Center have taken steps over the last few months to save the lives of those in their charge.

According to Captain Greg Hannold, Detention Administrator of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, there have been nine incidents since November where the actions of deputies were responsible for saving lives.

“I would like to include that these officers and every officer here have participated in many hours of CIT (Critical Incident Training) in order to properly and quickly respond to these events,” Hannold said. “They practice and train monthly for just these occasions so that they can protect individuals from harming themselves.”

Hannold added that the jail is “proactive when dealing with incoming inmates.” He says they take steps to identify individuals who may be a suicide risk and then take steps to prevent the attempt. “If there is no indication of intent we have processes in place to catch these things and act on what we see,” Hannold added.

The incidents listed here resulted in several lifesaving medals and commendations. The type of incident is listed, followed by the names of the officers who responded:

11/5/21 – Hanging – Officer J. Morris

1/5/22 – Suffocation – Officer J. Hammond, Officer P. Lenhausen, Officer M. Thomason, Sgt. K. Earnhardt

1/20/22 – Hanging – Officer G. Houston, Officer M. Hicks, Officer J. Whitesides, Sgt. J. Smith

2/16/22 – Overdose – NARCAN used along with first aid training – MDO D. Morrow, MDO J. Davis, Officer C. Blevins, Officer J. Ogden, Officer H. Jones

3/10/22 – Hanging – Lt. Hackl, Sgt. Spillman, MDO T. Epperson, MDO J. Davis, Officer J. Ogden, Officer N. Clowers

3/14/22 – Choking – Heimlich maneuver performed – Officer R. Ortega

3/27/22 – Strangulation – MDO C. Leonard, Officer C. Hammond

3/31/22 – Suffocation – Officer J. Scott

4/25/21 – Overdose – 3 individuals simultaneously – NARCAN X2, first aid X3 – Lt. J. Gagliardi, Sgt. Allman, MDO Smith, Officer C. Blevins, Officer C. Hammond, Officer J. Whitesides

May 1st through May 7th, 2022 has been declared National Correctional Officer and Employee Appreciation Week.

