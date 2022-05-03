Construction begins on ‘Panthers Interchange’ on I-77 in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Construction is underway on the Carolina Panthers Interchange on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, despite work being halted on the Panthers’ massive, state-of-the-art practice facility and team headquarters that were slated to be finished in 2023.

Video from South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras shows crews working on the interchange between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Cherry Road.

From 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. in the morning, two right lanes on I-77 North and two lanes on I-77 southbound will be closed, impacting a lot of drivers there.

For about 20 minutes every night this week, the DOT will also shut down the exit ramps from Celanese Road to Highway 160. That will happen around 10:30 p.m.

The exit ramps from Mount Holly Road to Dave Lyle Boulevard will also be closed during that time. Roads are expected to reopen in the next hour.

This multimillion-dollar project is the gateway to the Panthers’ practice facility, as well as several roads in the surrounding area. It is nestled in between exits 82 and 79 on I-77. When the project is finished, there will be a massive bridge and easy-access exits.

A $36 million grant from the US Department of Transportation, along with an equal-amount match from the state’s Department of Commerce will make up most of the funding.

Work on the interchange continues despite the partnership between the city of Rock Hill and GT Real Estate, the agency behind the new Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice facility, dissolving.

